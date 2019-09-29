CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $16,405.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00461375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00091622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00041066 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000557 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

