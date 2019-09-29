CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 5%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $16.03, 705,701 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 333,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Swann began coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.73.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

