Credits Price Hits $0.0877 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $595,250.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00034697 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,802,824 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox, Tidex, IDEX, COSS, LBank, WazirX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

