Cred Reaches Market Cap of $6.34 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io. In the last week, Cred has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $571,214.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00189537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01025759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,080,177 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

