Creativecoin (CREA) Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Creativecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sojourn (SOJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.