Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market capitalization of $19,605.00 and $9.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00858036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00218431 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

