Cowen Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $90.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.65.

LYB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $106.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

