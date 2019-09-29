CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 65,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. CorVel has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,176. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 818.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

