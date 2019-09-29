CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 199,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.95.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

