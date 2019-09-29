Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 10.1% in September

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.42.

CLB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 278,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $122.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

