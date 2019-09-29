Contrasting Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pluralsight and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 8 0 2.89 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 69.52%. Given Pluralsight’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -28.32% -47.43% -16.25% Professional Diversity Network -193.64% -425.01% -152.36%

Risk & Volatility

Pluralsight has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 9.82 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -11.15 Professional Diversity Network $8.45 million 0.98 -$15.08 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluralsight.

Summary

Pluralsight beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

