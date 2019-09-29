Contrasting DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and HMS (NYSE:HMSY)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DHI Group and HMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HMS 0 2 8 0 2.80

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.03%. HMS has a consensus target price of $42.98, indicating a potential upside of 23.70%. Given HMS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than DHI Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and HMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $161.57 million 1.32 $7.17 million $0.15 25.93 HMS $598.29 million 5.06 $54.99 million $0.84 41.37

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of HMS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 5.63% 7.07% 3.96% HMS 16.08% 15.22% 10.16%

Summary

HMS beats DHI Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

