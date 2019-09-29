Contents Protocol (CPT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $200,839.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.89 or 0.05274286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015942 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,905,198,535 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

