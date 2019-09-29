Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 1,160,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,926. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

