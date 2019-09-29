Consensus Hits One Day Volume of $434.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Consensus has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $434.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002287 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00136527 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,112.84 or 1.00181038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000751 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001864 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

