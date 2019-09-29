Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Connecticut Water Service stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,069. Connecticut Water Service has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $845.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of -0.08.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTWS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the first quarter worth about $173,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 46.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 316,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 62.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 27.7% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

