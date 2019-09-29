Conceal Price Hits $0.15 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $728,646.00 and $114,117.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00859826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00216906 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003543 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,473,850 coins and its circulating supply is 4,859,023 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

