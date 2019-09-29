Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5%-14.0% to $10.83-10.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.81 billion.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.08-2.18 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $30.28 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,067.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,074 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

