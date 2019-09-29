Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on October 23rd

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

