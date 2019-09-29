Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 93,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 4,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 401,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.