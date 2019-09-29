Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 219,424 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $36,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 7,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $478,389.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,411.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,732 shares of company stock worth $2,768,787. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. 2,654,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $77.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

