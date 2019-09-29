Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.28. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 5,938,349 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -521.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

