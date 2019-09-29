Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.96

Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

