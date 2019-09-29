Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.90 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 86.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the second quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the second quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

