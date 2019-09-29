CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 120991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08. The firm has a market cap of $535.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$312.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.