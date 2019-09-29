Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in September

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 715,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $584.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.89. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

