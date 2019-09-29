Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 322,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 38,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

