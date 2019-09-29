Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Celanese worth $69,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $506,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 69.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $3,954,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Celanese by 37.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

