Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $9.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 329,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.80. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Casa Systems by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 609.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

