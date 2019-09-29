CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CARREFOUR SA/S in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

