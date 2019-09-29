CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Short Interest Update

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 928,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CMO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 496,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 17.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 98,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

