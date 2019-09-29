Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,273. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $7,550,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,289,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 515,969 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

