Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 172,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,399. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cabot by 226.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Cabot by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Cabot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cabot by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

