Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.20.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,249.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,216. Cable One has a twelve month low of $767.15 and a twelve month high of $1,321.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,265.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,143.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cable One by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cable One by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.