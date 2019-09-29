Burst (BURST) Trading Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Burst has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $7,807.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last week, Burst has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,063,629,813 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

