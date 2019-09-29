Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 830,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,694. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $45,797.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,477,000 after buying an additional 828,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after buying an additional 311,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,931,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 235.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,266,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

