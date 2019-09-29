Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.19% of Brunswick worth $361,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

