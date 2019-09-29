Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $608.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.88 million and the highest is $611.25 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $530.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

