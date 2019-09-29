Brokerages Set Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) PT at $22.40

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 882,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $727.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.