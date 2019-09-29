Brokerages Set Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $532.59

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $532.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $544.28. The company had a trading volume of 359,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.68 and a 200-day moving average of $472.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $554.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

