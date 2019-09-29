Brokerages Set OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Target Price at $7.00

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

OCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 89,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,025. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. Also, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,071,000 shares of company stock worth $5,553,480 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,288 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 156,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 496.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

