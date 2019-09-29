Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $102.41

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.41.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 946,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $107.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 274.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 83.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 442,489 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

