Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Target Price at $20.14

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 150.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7,163.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,264,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 3,211,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

