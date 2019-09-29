Brokerages Set Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $41.40

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,101. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.25. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after buying an additional 119,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Momo by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Momo by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,585 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Momo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Momo by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 65,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.