Brokerages Set Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) PT at $3.25

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 172,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,435. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 65.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

