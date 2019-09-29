Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $36.38

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 14,587,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,149,459. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,506,759,000 after purchasing an additional 210,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,699 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,928,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $600,813,000 after purchasing an additional 773,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $536,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

