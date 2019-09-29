Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Target Price at $229.41

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.06 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.60 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded easyJet to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of easyJet stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

