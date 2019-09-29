Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Target Price at $229.41

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.06 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.60 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded easyJet to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of easyJet stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

