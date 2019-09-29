Brokerages Set Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Price Target at $6.80

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akorn by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akorn by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akorn by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 1,601,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $480.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.91. Akorn has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

