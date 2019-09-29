Brokerages Expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.33). Novan posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Novan had a negative net margin of 363.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,067.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Novan news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $67,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novan by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novan by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 127,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novan by 105.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novan by 21.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,026. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

