Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to Post $2.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

